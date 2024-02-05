Nigerian Diaspora Thrives in Ivory Coast Amid AFCON Tournament

While the eyes of the world were turned towards the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, a Nigerian woman found herself in a different scene. As she journeyed to Ivory Coast, she chanced upon a vibrant Nigerian market in the heart of the country's capital, Abidjan. The market, bustling with life and business, was a testament to the thriving Nigerian community that called the foreign land home.

Thriving in Ivory Coast

Among the many stories she heard, one that stood out was of a Nigerian man, born and bred on Ivory Coast soil. He expressed his deep love for the country and proclaimed that business thrived better in Abidjan compared to Nigeria. This claim, while causing a ripple of skepticism among fellow Nigerians online, was underpinned by his appreciation for the peace and hospitality found in Ivory Coast.

Roots and Connections

Despite the distance from his homeland, the man never lost touch with his roots. He made periodic trips to Nigeria to connect with his family and heritage, strengthening the bond he had with both countries. His story, like many others in the Nigerian market, painted a picture of a vibrant diaspora community, carving out a living and flourishing in a foreign land.

Prophetic Predictions

Meanwhile, in a separate report by Legit.ng, a prophecy caught the public's attention. It was about the outcome of the AFCON tournament. However, this prediction didn't favor Nigeria. The prophet, TB Joshua, had a vision that Ivory Coast, not Nigeria, would emerge victorious. This prediction, shared on Facebook, stirred up a storm of reactions. Joshua previously accurately predicted the 2012 AFCON final between Zambia and Ivory Coast, which added credibility to his words. Zambia emerged as the champions then, their first and only AFCON title to date.