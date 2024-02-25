Nigerian Civil Society Groups Challenge BUA Group with Ultimatum Over Cement Prices

In a bold move that captures the essence of public frustration and demands for corporate accountability in Nigeria, civil society groups led by Comrade Bartholomew Okondo and Patience Okhuahensuri have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the BUA Group. The heart of their demand is a significant reduction in the price of cement to N3,500 per 50kg bag, a promise previously made to President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Advertisment

The current price, soaring above N10,000, stands in stark contrast to BUA Group's commitment, igniting a fierce debate on corporate integrity, government oversight, and the broader implications for Nigeria's housing sector.

The controversy began when the BUA Group, one of Nigeria's leading cement manufacturers, allegedly promised to lower its cement prices in a bid to support the newly elected administration's housing and construction policies.

This pledge was not only seen as a commitment to the Tinubu administration but also as a beacon of hope for countless Nigerians struggling with the high cost of building materials. However, with prices currently defying this promise, the civil society groups led by Okondo and Okhuahensuri accuse the BUA Group of deceit, exacerbating hardship for those in the construction industry, particularly individuals who have taken loans in anticipation of the price reduction.

Advertisment

The implications of sustained high cement prices resonate far beyond the construction sites and unfinished buildings scattered across Nigeria. The statement from the civil society groups highlights a cascade of negative effects, including the widening of Nigeria's housing deficit gap, increased financial strain on homeowners and developers, and a potential destabilization of the economy.

The Real Estate Developer's Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and the Works Minister, Engr Dave Umahi, have echoed these concerns, calling attention to the urgent need for intervention to prevent a deepening crisis in the housing sector.

A Call for Accountability and Action

In their ultimatum, the groups demand not only a price reduction but also an apology to the government and the Nigerian people for the false declaration, criticizing the company for misleading the president and potentially influencing federal policies based on inaccurate promises.

This move underscores a growing demand for corporate accountability in Nigeria, where citizens and government alike are challenging companies to uphold their commitments and contribute positively to national development. The civil society groups have not specified the consequences should BUA Group fail to meet their demands within the seven-day period, but the situation has undoubtedly placed the spotlight on the company's next steps.