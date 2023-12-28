Nigerian Bar Association Honors Late Akeredolu as a Courageous Leader

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) recently bestowed a posthumous honor on the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, painting a distinguished portrait of one of Nigeria’s most courageous presidents. This tribute to Akeredolu’s towering legacy comes in recognition of the former president’s bravery and leadership, elements that profoundly marked his tenure.

Unwavering Courage and Leadership

Akeredolu assumed the mantle of NBA’s presidency from 2008 to 2010, a period marked by his unwavering commitment to addressing security concerns in the South West region. His bold initiative of establishing the regional security network, Amotekun, is a testament to his proactive approach to leadership. In honor of his contributions, he was conferred with the national honor of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in October 2022.

A Legacy of Influence

Having served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice before becoming a two-term Governor of Ondo State, Akeredolu’s influence extended beyond the confines of the NBA. His death at age 67, after a fierce battle with prostate cancer, is felt as a collective loss. The NBA highlighted his contributions to the legal profession, politics, and the development of Ondo State as influential and courageous. This recognition aligns with the sentiments of numerous admirers who continue to see his life as a reference point for leadership.

In Honor of Akeredolu

Among the tributes pouring in, the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, mourned Akeredolu’s passing, praising his exceptional leadership skills and advocacy for progress. As Governor, Akeredolu championed initiatives that fostered economic growth, implemented critical infrastructure projects, and enhanced the standard of living for the people of Ondo State. His commitment to peace, stability, and unity within the state remains an enduring part of his legacy.

In a fitting tribute to his contributions, the NBA named its new Continuing Legal Education premises in Abuja after Akeredolu in 2022. As a testament to his lasting impact across various sectors, he was represented as the Special Guest of Honor at the 2023 Justice Aderemi Annual Law Series.

As the NBA and the nation remember Akeredolu, his life serves as a potent reminder of the power of courageous leadership. His legacy continues to inspire, and his commitment to the rule of law and human rights protection remains a beacon for future generations.