en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Nigerian Bar Association Honors Late Akeredolu as a Courageous Leader

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Nigerian Bar Association Honors Late Akeredolu as a Courageous Leader

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) recently bestowed a posthumous honor on the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, painting a distinguished portrait of one of Nigeria’s most courageous presidents. This tribute to Akeredolu’s towering legacy comes in recognition of the former president’s bravery and leadership, elements that profoundly marked his tenure.

Unwavering Courage and Leadership

Akeredolu assumed the mantle of NBA’s presidency from 2008 to 2010, a period marked by his unwavering commitment to addressing security concerns in the South West region. His bold initiative of establishing the regional security network, Amotekun, is a testament to his proactive approach to leadership. In honor of his contributions, he was conferred with the national honor of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in October 2022.

A Legacy of Influence

Having served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice before becoming a two-term Governor of Ondo State, Akeredolu’s influence extended beyond the confines of the NBA. His death at age 67, after a fierce battle with prostate cancer, is felt as a collective loss. The NBA highlighted his contributions to the legal profession, politics, and the development of Ondo State as influential and courageous. This recognition aligns with the sentiments of numerous admirers who continue to see his life as a reference point for leadership.

In Honor of Akeredolu

Among the tributes pouring in, the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, mourned Akeredolu’s passing, praising his exceptional leadership skills and advocacy for progress. As Governor, Akeredolu championed initiatives that fostered economic growth, implemented critical infrastructure projects, and enhanced the standard of living for the people of Ondo State. His commitment to peace, stability, and unity within the state remains an enduring part of his legacy.

In a fitting tribute to his contributions, the NBA named its new Continuing Legal Education premises in Abuja after Akeredolu in 2022. As a testament to his lasting impact across various sectors, he was represented as the Special Guest of Honor at the 2023 Justice Aderemi Annual Law Series.

As the NBA and the nation remember Akeredolu, his life serves as a potent reminder of the power of courageous leadership. His legacy continues to inspire, and his commitment to the rule of law and human rights protection remains a beacon for future generations.

0
Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nakuru Police Seize 575 Litres of Suspected Ethanol; Two Arrested

By Israel Ojoko

Supreme Court of Kenya Upholds Removal of Judge Juma Chitembwe, Affirms Tribunal's Misconduct Findings

By Israel Ojoko

Nova Scotia Retains Existing Bouncer Laws Despite Review

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Police Chief Daniel Carbon of Dominica to Proceed on Pre-retirement Le ...
@Dominica · 34 mins
Police Chief Daniel Carbon of Dominica to Proceed on Pre-retirement Le ...
heart comment 0
Hoima District Council to Evict Police Division Amidst Unauthorized Construction Allegations

By Israel Ojoko

Hoima District Council to Evict Police Division Amidst Unauthorized Construction Allegations
German Officials Call for Full-Scale Ban on Fireworks After New Year’s Eve Violence

By Wojciech Zylm

German Officials Call for Full-Scale Ban on Fireworks After New Year's Eve Violence
Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing

By Bijay Laxmi

Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing
Car Crash in Mosta Leads to Serious Injuries: An Exploration of Data Privacy

By BNN Correspondents

Car Crash in Mosta Leads to Serious Injuries: An Exploration of Data Privacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
1 min
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
2 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
3 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
4 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
6 mins
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
6 mins
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
7 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
7 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
7 mins
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
3 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
7 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
36 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
45 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
56 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app