Nigerian Banks Initiate Recovery of COVID-19 Relief Loans

In a sweeping move that took many by surprise, Nigerian banks have embarked on the large-scale recovery of COVID-19 relief loans distributed to customers in 2021. This initiative, directed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has seen funds being deducted from the accounts of loan defaulters, leaving many in a state of utter shock and financial distress.

The Unexpected Deductions

Many customers were unprepared for the sudden deductions, having received no previous communication from their respective banks regarding the commencement of the recovery process. Some reported deductions that far exceeded the original grant or loan amounts they received. Notably, a woman named Yinka, who received a N200,000 COVID-19 grant, discovered deductions totalling N750,000 from both her and her son’s accounts.

(Read Also: Nigeria in 2024: A Glimpse into the Nation’s Diverse News Landscape)

The Role of ‘Agents’

Further complicating matters are reports of loan beneficiaries being victimized by alleged ‘agents’. These individuals promised to facilitate the loan disbursement process in exchange for a portion of the loan funds. One such individual, Onuche Isaiah, found that he had received less than the N1 million he was promised, and over N350,000 has been deducted from his account. Similarly, a man named Adama provided his account details to an agent, only to find himself entangled in the loan disbursement process.

The Original Loan Disbursement

The CBN, in conjunction with commercial banks and the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, disbursed these loans to households and MSMEs affected by the pandemic in 2021. The loans, which carried a 5% fee, also had a moratorium that expired on February 28, 2021.

(Read Also: Global News Snippets: From a Detained Blogger to a Playful Bride)

Securitization of the Outstanding N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means

In related financial news, the Senate approved President Bola Tinubu’s proposal to securitize the outstanding N7.3 trillion Ways and Means. This is a funding mechanism used by the Federal Government to borrow from the CBN for financing delayed cash receipts or fiscal deficits.

Read More