Business

Nigerian Banks Amplify Support for SMEs: A Look Back at 2023

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Nigerian Banks Amplify Support for SMEs: A Look Back at 2023

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have emerged as the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, fostering growth, innovation, and employment opportunities. As 2023 unfolded, a host of Nigerian banks took significant strides to bolster these enterprises, enhancing their financial stability and growth prospects.

Banking Initiatives Aimed at Empowering SMEs

Resonating with the call for economic upliftment, Keystone Bank rolled out projects geared towards financial literacy, bestowing cash tokens and grinding machines to over 600 women to curb unemployment. The bank also collaborated with Whispering Hope Africa Initiative to extend support to female-owned SMEs. Union Bank of Nigeria sponsored the Fate Foundation Alumni Conference with the aim to widen opportunities for SMEs.

Green Energy Solutions and Strategic Planning

Access Bank Plc, in an alliance with Asolar, launched green energy solutions for SMEs and rural communities, paving the way for sustainable growth. ProvidusBank initiated a program to assist business owners in crafting long-term strategic plans, reinforcing the framework for sustained growth and success.

Support for Fashion and Textile Industry

Polaris Bank threw its support behind the Lagos Fashion Souk, granting equipment to facilitate business expansion. Wema Bank Plc urged SMEs to delve into funding opportunities and hosted a conference centered on business growth and innovation. Ecobank lent its support to the adire textile industry, hosting an exhibition event to showcase the potential of this vibrant sector.

Financing and Digital Transformation

First Bank of Nigeria entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with SMEDAN to back the expansion and digital transformation of SMEs. First City Monument Bank offered loans to SMEs for equipment acquisition. The United Bank for Africa and Afreximbank inked a $150 million trade finance deal to bolster UBA’s support for SMEs, particularly in foreign trade transactions.

In a parallel development, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a move to redesign the naira and promote cashless transactions in 2022. This move, however, sparked issues with cash scarcity, customer frustration, and riots in various states due to the dearth of new naira notes. The policy, aimed at controlling currency circulation, curbing counterfeit currency, and ransom payments to kidnappers and terrorists, resulted in chaos, protests, and riots in several states.

Despite the turmoil, the CEO of Time Finance reflected on the resilience and adaptability of SMEs in 2023 amidst economic challenges and inflation. He projected that the lingering effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine would continue to impact businesses in 2024. The use of alternative finance, such as asset-based lending, is expected to grow as businesses traverse uncertainties and support their growth ambitions. The alternative finance market is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape for SME financing in the future.

Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

