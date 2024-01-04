en English
Aviation

Nigerian Aviation Sector: A Year of Turbulence and Hope

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Nigerian Aviation Sector: A Year of Turbulence and Hope

The year 2023, for the Nigerian aviation sector, was one fraught with numerous hurdles and challenges. The sector was shaken by a series of setbacks, marking its performance with a significant downturn. The controversial relocation of aviation agencies’ headquarters from Lagos to Abuja instigated tension among unions and workers, primarily due to inadequate accommodation and benefits.

Disputes and Disruptions

The planned concession of four major international airports lacked transparency, leading to disputes and dissension among industry stakeholders. Business activities often found themselves at the mercy of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, whose frequent disruptions resulted in substantial economic losses for airlines. On the international front, Nigeria’s aviation industry scored a paltry 70 percent in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety audit, falling short of the global benchmark of 75 percent. This failure was largely attributed to a lack of cooperation among agency executives.

The Failed Attempt to Launch Nigeria Air

A significant blow to the sector was the failed attempt to launch a national carrier, Nigeria Air, despite substantial investment. This was a critical setback for the nation’s aviation industry, which already grappled with the issue of foreign airlines’ trapped funds, amounting to a staggering $792 million. This made Nigeria the highest debtor to these airlines, further damaging the country’s reputation in the international aviation community.

International Hostility and Hopeful Developments

Instances of international hostility added to the sector’s woes, with the Saudi Arabian authorities refusing entry to Nigerian passengers. Despite these numerous challenges, the sector witnessed some glimmers of hope towards the end of the year. The repair and upgrade of the Lagos airport terminal, the designation of new airlines for international routes, and the addition of modern aircraft by domestic airlines were positive developments that provided some respite in a challenging year.

As the new year unfolds, there is an air of cautious optimism. The sector hopes that the government will learn from the past mistakes and take strategic steps to revitalize the struggling Nigerian aviation industry.

Aviation Nigeria Transportation
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

