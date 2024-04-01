Nigerian Army Strikes Terrorist Hideouts, Neutralizes Several in Coordinated Operations

The Nigerian Army has carried out a series of coordinated operations targeting terrorist sanctuaries in Katsina and Zamfara states, resulting in the elimination of a significant number of terrorists. In a statement released via its official 'X' Twitter account on Monday, the military detailed the successful missions conducted on March 29 and 30.

According to the army's report, on March 29, troops launched a successful raid on the hideout of Hassan Yantagwaye, a notorious terrorist kingpin, in Tsafe Local Government Area. Yantagwaye and his organization were responsible for kidnappings and acts of terrorism in several districts of North West Nigeria. The operation resulted in the neutralization of three terrorists, the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, and the destruction of terrorist camps.

In a separate operation in Katsina State on March 30, troops engaged terrorists in fierce gun battles across multiple locations within Faskari Local Government Area. The encounter led to the neutralization of eight terrorists and the recovery of weapons, including locally fabricated guns, military uniforms, and stolen grains.

Additionally, on March 29, the army intercepted a vehicle transporting 441 wraps of a substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa in Molegede village, Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State. The smugglers abandoned the vehicle upon sighting the troops, leaving behind the illicit materials. Preliminary investigations will be conducted before the car and contraband are handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Further operations on March 31 involved troops encountering armed Effium militias along Urban Effium in Ebonyi's Ohaukwu Local Government Area. The military successfully defeated the militias, apprehended one suspect, and seized an AK-47 rifle along with ammunition.

The captured suspect is currently undergoing preliminary investigation as the Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the populace. Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, commended the bravery and dedication of the troops involved in these successful operations, emphasizing the army's unwavering commitment to fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

The public is assured of the Nigerian Army's relentless efforts to rid the nation of terrorists and insurgents, as it continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of all citizens.