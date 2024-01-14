en English
Military

Nigerian Army Stresses Responsible Social Media Use and Sensitivity to Security Challenges

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Nigerian Army Stresses Responsible Social Media Use and Sensitivity to Security Challenges

The Nigerian Army has drawn attention to the crucial need for vigilance and sensitivity in dealing with evolving security challenges, as well as the responsible utilization of social media by its officers and soldiers. This focus was pronounced by Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, during a Security Sensitisation Lecture held at the division’s headquarters in Enugu.

Sensitizing Army Personnel

The primary objective of the lecture was to enlighten the army personnel about the latest security threats and the fitting responses to them. A significant emphasis was placed on the importance of continuous updates on these threats and counter-strategies, in conjunction with the Army’s dedication to ongoing training to enhance operational effectiveness in compliance with international standards. Maj.-Gen. Dada attributed the division’s achievements to such adequate training and urged troops to adopt a proactive approach in identifying and countering security threats to prevent potential breaches.

Need for Loyalty and Discipline

Maj.-Gen. Thompson Ugiagbe, the Chief of Military Intelligence, who conducted the lecture, stressed the necessity of the session in light of recent international and national security developments. He implored the troops to uphold loyalty, discipline, and security of personnel, materials, and information, cautioning that any compromise could put national security at risk. Ugiagbe advocated for strict discipline and professionalism in daily operations and adherence to legal mandates.

Responsible Use of Social Media

He also underscored the importance of adhering to regulations for social media usage to avoid infringing on the Armed Forces Policy on Social Media Abuse. The lecture incorporated interactive sessions, fostering a dialogue between the officers, troops, and the intelligence chief.

Military Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

