Nigerian Army Refutes Allegations of Insufficient Troop Welfare in Zamfara State

In a recent development, the 8th Division of the Nigerian Army has addressed allegations concerning the insufficient feeding and unpaid allowances of troops stationed in Zamfara State. As the allegations began to surface, Lieutenant Colonel IKECHUKWU EZE, the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, refuted the claims stating that they were merely attempts to instigate discord among the soldiers of Operation HADARIN DAJI.

Operation HADARIN DAJI: A Beacon of Hope

The operation in question, HADARIN DAJI, has been a successful venture in combating terrorism and banditry in the state. The operation’s success signifies the resilience and dedication of the troops, who despite the allegations, continue to strive for the security of the region. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8th Division, who presides over these clearance operations, stands in solidarity with his troops, consuming the same food and maintaining an open-door policy for any concerns.

Acknowledging Concerns and Commitment to Welfare

While the Nigerian Army acknowledges possible isolated issues regarding the troops’ rations, it has assured that these concerns will be addressed in a timely and effective manner, provided they are reported via appropriate channels. The processing of the December 2023 Operations Allowance is currently underway and will be paid out as soon as it is ready. The Division’s commitment to the welfare of its personnel is evident, as it understands the direct impact on the performance and morale of the troops.

Misinformation: A Threat to Peace and Security

As accusations continue to circulate, the public has been advised to disregard such misinformation about the conditions of the troops. These false narratives threaten to disrupt the ongoing peace and security efforts in Zamfara State and Northwestern Nigeria. The army conveyed its gratitude for the public’s support and understanding during these challenging times, emphasizing the importance of unity for maintaining security and peace in the region.