Nigerian Army Laments Power Supply Woes as Government Launches Mass Metering Project

The Nigerian Army has voiced concerns over the persistent issue of inadequate power supply at the Ikeja Military Cantonment in Lagos, highlighting the challenges faced by military installations nationwide. This comes amidst the Federal Government's proactive step to alleviate the problem by allocating N12.7 billion for a mass metering project across all Army formations.

Government's Commitment to Address Power Challenges

During the flag-off ceremony of the metering exercise at the headquarters of the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ikeja Military Cantonment, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, emphasized the government's dedication to tackling power supply deficiencies. With N12.7 billion released for the mass metering project out of a total budget of N40 billion, the initiative aims to enhance billing accuracy and collection efficiency while eliminating estimated billing practices.

Efforts Towards Sustainable Solutions

The mass metering initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy outlined in President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to prioritize electricity supply to military formations nationwide. Minister Adelabu underscored the significance of this endeavor in ensuring that armed forces personnel have access to reliable power, aligning with broader efforts to improve public utilities infrastructure.

Benefits and Future Plans

Smart meters, characterized by their tamper-proof nature, are being installed to curb energy theft and promote accountability in consumption. Additionally, the meters facilitate interconnectivity between grid and off-grid solar power supply, offering a sustainable energy solution for remote military barracks. The second phase of the project, slated to commence in Abuja and Enugu simultaneously, will extend benefits to military formations under various distribution companies across the country.

Positive Reception and Outlook

Major General A.M Adetuyi, Commander of the 9th Brigade, expressed gratitude for the metering initiative, highlighting its timely intervention in addressing longstanding power supply challenges. With epileptic power supply and issues of estimated billing plaguing the brigade headquarters, the metering project brings hope for improved infrastructure and operational efficiency within military installations.

As the mass metering project unfolds, it represents a significant stride towards enhancing the quality of life for military personnel and underscores the government's commitment to addressing critical infrastructure needs across the nation's defense establishments.