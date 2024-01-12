Nigerian Army Investigates Allegations of Maltreatment by a Female Soldier

The Nigerian Army has embarked on a comprehensive investigation into allegations of maltreatment lodged by a female soldier against several senior officers. The accusations emerged via a viral video featuring the soldier, clad in civilian attire, detailing her alleged abuse. The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Nwachukwu Onyema, confirmed the ongoing investigation, reaffirming that the Army is a disciplined force and will meticulously scrutinize the claims.

Army Criticizes Soldier’s Redress Approach

Major General Onyema criticized the female soldier for bypassing the established procedures for seeking redress. The Army has instituted Human Rights and Gender Desks as the proper channels for airing such grievances. Onyema underscored the Army’s commitment to maintaining high standards of discipline, encouraging soldiers to utilize the set grievance mechanisms.

Investigation in Response to Rising Maltreatment Reports

This investigation is a reaction to an increasing number of reports about the alleged maltreatment of individuals by Army personnel. This includes a recent petition concerning the assault of a police officer, ASP Edet Inyang, by Army personnel in Asaba, Delta State, and an independent incident accusing the Army of invading a police headquarters in Yola, resulting in the death of an inspector.

President Warns Against Retaliatory Attacks

President Bola Tinubu has issued a stern warning to the Army against retaliatory attacks on the police and civilians. The president’s admonition comes in the wake of these allegations, emphasizing the necessity for discipline and accountability within the armed forces.