Nigerian Army Forces Kelebe-Omu Landowners Off Their Ancestral Land Despite Court Order

The Kelebe-Omu Landowners Association faced a harrowing ordeal as they were forcefully evicted from their ancestral land by personnel of the Nigerian Army. The distressing incident unfolded on Thursday when members of the association attempted to execute a judgment from the Osun State High Court concerning the disputed land.

According to reports, tensions escalated when the landowners, emboldened by the court's ruling, gathered to reclaim their rightful property from the Nigerian Army. However, their efforts were met with resistance as armed military officers, identified as being from the Engineering Construction Command in Ede, Osun State, intervened and halted the land clearing activity.

Despite attempts to explain the court judgment and their lawful right to the land, the soldiers remained adamant, threatening to use force and even firearms to disperse anyone who persisted in occupying the land. Journalists and some landowners were reportedly subjected to rough handling and molestation by the soldiers, further exacerbating the already tense situation.

The land in question was previously under the possession of the Nigerian Army, but the court's ruling mandated its return to the Kelebe-Omu Landowners Association. The court order, delivered on January 10, 2023, directed the Nigerian Army to pay the association the sum of N200,000,000 and vacate the land.

Despite protests and engagements with government officials earlier in January 2024, where assurances were given regarding the matter, the situation on the ground remained unresolved. Umar Farouq Mohammed, legal counsel for the landowners, lamented the irony of institutions tasked with upholding the rule of law being the ones to violate it.

In response to the military's actions, the Kelebe-Omu Landowners Association vowed to pursue legal action against the Nigerian Army for contempt of court. Mohammed reiterated the association's commitment to seeking justice and enforcing the court's judgment, condemning the military's interference as illegal and contemptuous.

Chief Amodu Akanbi, Chairman of the association, decried the repeated harassment by the Nigerian Army and affirmed their determination to reclaim their ancestral lands. He revealed that all relevant documents, including the court judgment, had been submitted to the appropriate authorities, yet intimidation and threats persisted.

Despite the challenges and intimidation, the Kelebe-Omu Landowners Association remains resolute in their pursuit of justice and the enforcement of the court's decision. Their plight underscores the critical need for the protection of property rights and the rule of law, ensuring that all citizens can assert their rights without fear of intimidation or coercion.