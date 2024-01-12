Nigerian Army Chief Pledges to Eliminate Dissident Groups in South East

The Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja, during his familiarization visits to Imo and Abia States, underscored the Nigerian military’s unwavering commitment to eradicating groups disrupting tranquility in the South East region. In an address to the troops at the 34 artillery brigade Obinze, the Army Chief assured them of an enhanced welfare package, signaling the military’s resolve to combat these groups decisively.

Military’s Pledge to Combat Dissident Forces

General Lagbaja, steadfast in his pledge to restore peace, emphasized the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the eradication of dissident groups causing unrest in the South East. He assured the troops of the government’s support in clearing the backlog of benefits for the families of departed colleagues and providing more equipment for enhanced operations.

Support from State Governors

His interactions with Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Alex Otti of Abia State yielded positive outcomes. Both governors assured their unwavering support to security agencies in the battle against insecurity. This alliance between state governments and security agencies is pivotal in the ongoing war against insurgency.

Morale Booster for the Troops

The Army Chief’s visit to the conflict-ridden region serves as a morale booster for the troops engaged in the theatre of war. With the reinforced pledge to intensify efforts to fully restore peace in the South East, the military personnel are ready to decisively confront the threats to peace.