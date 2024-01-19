Nigerian Army Brigade Enhances Learning with Renovation Project

The pulse of the 14 Brigade Nigerian Army reverberates with a sense of duty that goes beyond the battlefield. In a striking display of civil-military cooperation, the brigade has taken on a community support initiative, breathing new life into Ujurueze Primary School in Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. This initiative, as part of their educational support, has seen them renovate and equip a classroom, paving the way for enhanced learning opportunities.

The Man Behind the Initiative

At the helm of this endeavor is the Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Nsikak Edet. He led the team in their mission to bolster the learning environment for the pupils, while also forging stronger ties with the local community. The initiative, announced in a statement on Friday by Lieutenant Innocent Omale, the assistant director of Army Public Relations for the 14 Brigade, aims to ease the academic journey for the pupils and foster goodwill within the community.

Reception and Gratitude

The unveiling ceremony of the renovated classroom marked a moment of collective gratitude. Ukoha Ukoha, the paramount ruler of Ebem Kingdom, voiced his appreciation to the commander for his significant contribution to education. He described this endeavor as a vital legacy for society, an investment in the future generations. Nwanne Adintiv, the school's Head Teacher, mirrored this sentiment, thanking the commander for drastically improving the learning conditions for the pupils.

Looking Forward

Brigadier-General Edet, during the event, underscored the importance of maintaining a collaborative relationship with the community. He expressed hope that the pupils would utilize the new facilities to achieve great things, using this platform to excel in their education. The day's proceedings concluded with the official unveiling of the classroom and a tour of the updated facility, a testament to the brigade's commitment to community support and educational development.