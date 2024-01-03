en English
Africa

Nigerian Army Arrests Fraudulent Candidates, Upholds Integrity in Recruitment Process

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
Nigerian Army Arrests Fraudulent Candidates, Upholds Integrity in Recruitment Process

In a recent turn of events, the Nigerian Army disclosed the arrest of three fraudulent individuals attempting to manipulate the recruitment process for the 86 Regular Recruits Intake in Lagos State. This incident underscores the Army’s unwavering commitment to transparency, integrity, and fairness in its selection procedures.

Transparency in Recruitment

The candidates were apprehended while attempting to falsely claim Lagos State indigeneship, a deceitful act aimed at securing recruitment slots earmarked for genuine indigenes of the state. This fraudulent act was brought to light through a viral video that captured the moment of arrest, putting the issue squarely in the public eye. Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, affirmed that the arrest was a testament to their dedication to maintaining a fair recruitment process. The Nigerian Army follows a stringent policy that ensures only authentic indigenes of a state are recruited using that state’s designated slots.

Investigation and Prosecution

While the incident has raised concerns, Major General Nwachukwu assured that the Army would conduct thorough investigations to expose any individuals or groups involved in such fraudulent activities. Furthermore, they are prepared to collaborate with relevant authorities to prosecute those found guilty. This firm stance sends a clear message to those contemplating any form of manipulation in the recruitment process.

Call for Integrity

On the back of this incident, the Nigerian Army issued a stern warning to all candidates, urging honesty and integrity. Any attempts to undermine the recruitment process will be met with legal action. The Army remains resolute in its mission to recruit only the most qualified and deserving candidates to serve the nation. In doing so, it continues to uphold the principles of accountability, integrity, and transparency that underpin the entire recruitment process.

Africa Military Nigeria
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

