Nigerian Armed Forces Deserve Due Honour and Respect says Senator Godswill Akpabio

Nigeria's Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has underscored the profound respect and honor the Nigerian Armed Forces merit for their unwavering service to the country.

His remarks served as a potent reminder of the crucial role the military plays in upholding the nation's sovereignty and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

During an Interdenominational Church Service for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, Senator Akpabio paid a heartfelt tribute to Nigeria's fallen heroes and the serving and retired military personnel.

He emphasized the sacrifices made by the armed forces to maintain peace and unity in Nigeria and urged every Nigerian to acknowledge and accord them due honor and respect.

Akpabio also reaffirmed the National Assembly's commitment to prioritize the welfare of the members of the Armed Forces.