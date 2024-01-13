en English
Military

Nigerian Air Force Salutes Veterans with Outreach Ahead of Remembrance Day

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Nigerian Air Force Salutes Veterans with Outreach Ahead of Remembrance Day

In a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices made by their past servicemen, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently conducted a Veterans’ Outreach in Kaduna. This two-day event, an integral part of the annual Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebrations, served as a platform for honoring and appreciating both deceased and retired military personnel.

Saluting the Veterans

The outreach included a seminar for veterans and was presided over by Air Vice Marshal Ananaba. Ananaba highlighted the importance of remembering the immense contributions made by these veterans and stressed the need to ensure their efforts were not in vain. He emphasized the vital guidance that retired personnel provide to those still serving, underlining the nation’s duty to celebrate and honor them.

A Prelude to Remembrance Day

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, instructed that the Veterans’ Outreach serve as a precursor to the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. The outreach featured a range of activities that included free medical checkups for veterans and an interactive session. The medical services encompassed general consultations, diabetes and blood pressure screenings, issuance of prescription eyeglasses, and cataract screenings.

Gleaning Insights and Ensuring Welfare

Ananaba further underscored the opportunity for active personnel to gain insights from the veterans’ experiences and the importance of checking on their welfare. He affirmed that all those who served and defended Nigeria deserved recognition and that their experiences remain invaluable to the NAF and the nation’s armed forces. He also mentioned the larger goal of the outreach was to commemorate the country’s military heritage and individuals who have made substantial contributions to its defense.

In conclusion, the NAF Veterans’ Outreach stands as a testament to the nation’s gratitude towards its past servicemen. The event not only honored the veterans for their service but also provided a platform for the current military personnel to learn from their experiences. It reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its veterans and recognizing their invaluable contributions to national security.

Military Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

