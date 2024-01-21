Nigerian Air Force Neutralizes Notorious Terrorist and Kidnap Kingpin

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully neutralized a notorious terrorist and kidnap kingpin, known as Janari, in a targeted air strike. The operation, carried out as part of the larger Operation WHIRL PUNCH, took place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, near Gadar Katako in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Details of the Operation

Janari was notorious for numerous attacks and abductions within Kaduna State and along the Abuja-Kaduna highway. The air strike was authorized after intelligence indicated that Janari and his gang were convening to launch an imminent attack or kidnapping. The Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the operation and its motivations.

Aftermath of the Air Strike

Post-operation intelligence confirmed that Janari, along with several terrorists and kidnappers, were eliminated in the air strike. The operation also resulted in the destruction of the criminal syndicate's mobility resources. The NAF has assured that it would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to target locations suspected of harboring terrorists and kidnappers.

Additional Air Strikes

Following the successful operation in Kaduna State, additional air strikes were carried out on January 20, 2024, against confirmed terrorist and kidnapper hideouts near Chukuba in Niger State. These operations, mirroring the success of the Kaduna State air strike, further underscore the NAF's commitment to the elimination of criminal elements threatening national security.