Nigerian Air Chief Affirms Military’s Commitness to National Security

In a significant development, Nigeria’s Air Chief Marshal Hasan Abubakar has affirmed the military’s unwavering commitment to the country’s national security. In a statement delivered by Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Abubakar underscored the military’s duty to maintain national safety, especially given the provisions set forth by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

N3.2 Trillion Defense Budget

The 2024 budget has earmarked an impressive N3.2 trillion for defense and security. This substantial allocation, according to observers, leaves the security agencies with no justification for any failure in their duties. It is a clear testament to the government’s commitment to curbing crime and mishaps in the country.

Maintaining Pressure on Criminal Elements

The Air Chief’s statement urged military personnel to maintain continuous pressure on criminal elements. The aim is to earn and retain the public’s trust, which is vital for the success of any military operation. Abubakar highlighted the necessity of supporting the military and remembering the sacrifices of the fallen heroes.

Continued Strikes Against Adversaries

He pointed out the importance of continuing air, ground, and maritime strikes against adversaries. These strikes are a tribute to those brave heroes who laid down their lives for the nation’s peace. They are also crucial in restoring the nation’s peaceful state, which has been under threat from various quarters.

Concluding his address, the Air Chief urged the Nigerian public to express gratitude and solidarity with the military and the families of the fallen heroes. He emphasized that it is essential to let them know that their sacrifices are not forgotten and that the nation stands with them in their hour of need.