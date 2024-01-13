en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Nigerian Actor Tobi Bakre Selected for the 2024 Berlinale Talents

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:26 pm EST
Nigerian Actor Tobi Bakre Selected for the 2024 Berlinale Talents

Nigerian actor Tobi Bakre has earned a prestigious spot among the 202 participants for the 2024 Berlinale Talents. The selection, which includes 11 other African talents, is part of the annual Berlinale Film Festival. This global event aims to connect the chosen talents with the film industry and the Berlinale audience, providing a platform for meaningful dialogue and growth through workshops and discussions.

Common Tongues – Speaking Out in the Language of Cinema

The theme for this year is ‘Common Tongues – Speaking Out in the Language of Cinema’. This theme resonates with the event’s core objective of providing a platform for participants to articulate their perspectives and ideas in the universal language of film. The event, set to take place from February 17th to 22nd, 2024, in Berlin, is an opportunity for the participants to share, learn, and network within the global film industry.

A Journey from Big Brother Naija to Berlinale Talents

Bakre, a former Big Brother Naija contestant and a well-known actor in the Nigerian film industry, expressed his gratitude for this unique opportunity. With roles in films like ‘Brotherhood’, ‘Gangs of Lagos’, and ‘Slum King’ under his belt, Bakre is no stranger to the limelight. However, his selection for the Berlin Talents 2024 marks a significant milestone in his career. Sharing the news on social media, Bakre expressed his high hopes for the future, including aspirations of winning prestigious global awards.

Representing Nigeria and Africa on a Global Stage

Alongside Bakre, film critic and journalist Ini-Abasi Jeffrey joins him as the second Nigerian participant in the program. With 202 participants chosen from a pool of 3,832 applicants from 131 countries, the selection process was highly competitive. This year’s program also includes talents from Niger, Tunisia, South Africa, Kenya, DR Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Egypt, and Sudan, further highlighting the diversity and richness of African cinema on a global platform.

0
Germany Nigeria
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
1 hour ago
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
In the heart of Hamburg, Germany, a wave of dissent washed over the city as nearly 2,000 people gathered to voice their protest. The epicenter of this civil movement was the headquarters of the right-wing political party Alternative for Germany (AfD), and the ire of the protesters was directed towards the party and the Werteunion’s
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
Artists Withdraw from CTM Festival in Solidarity with Strike Germany Movement
3 hours ago
Artists Withdraw from CTM Festival in Solidarity with Strike Germany Movement
Shifting Gears: A Turn of Events in the World of Formula 1
3 hours ago
Shifting Gears: A Turn of Events in the World of Formula 1
Salish Sea Early Music Festival 2024 Begins with 'Three Centuries: Guitar, Lute and Flute'
2 hours ago
Salish Sea Early Music Festival 2024 Begins with 'Three Centuries: Guitar, Lute and Flute'
DZ Bank Forecasts Over 50% Decline in German Farms by 2040 Amidst Farmer Protests
2 hours ago
DZ Bank Forecasts Over 50% Decline in German Farms by 2040 Amidst Farmer Protests
Police on Trial: A Confrontation, A Death, and the Question of Accountability
2 hours ago
Police on Trial: A Confrontation, A Death, and the Question of Accountability
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
47 seconds
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
5 mins
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
5 mins
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
5 mins
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
5 mins
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
6 mins
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
6 mins
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
6 mins
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
6 mins
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app