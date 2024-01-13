Nigerian Actor Tobi Bakre Selected for the 2024 Berlinale Talents

Nigerian actor Tobi Bakre has earned a prestigious spot among the 202 participants for the 2024 Berlinale Talents. The selection, which includes 11 other African talents, is part of the annual Berlinale Film Festival. This global event aims to connect the chosen talents with the film industry and the Berlinale audience, providing a platform for meaningful dialogue and growth through workshops and discussions.

Common Tongues – Speaking Out in the Language of Cinema

The theme for this year is ‘Common Tongues – Speaking Out in the Language of Cinema’. This theme resonates with the event’s core objective of providing a platform for participants to articulate their perspectives and ideas in the universal language of film. The event, set to take place from February 17th to 22nd, 2024, in Berlin, is an opportunity for the participants to share, learn, and network within the global film industry.

A Journey from Big Brother Naija to Berlinale Talents

Bakre, a former Big Brother Naija contestant and a well-known actor in the Nigerian film industry, expressed his gratitude for this unique opportunity. With roles in films like ‘Brotherhood’, ‘Gangs of Lagos’, and ‘Slum King’ under his belt, Bakre is no stranger to the limelight. However, his selection for the Berlin Talents 2024 marks a significant milestone in his career. Sharing the news on social media, Bakre expressed his high hopes for the future, including aspirations of winning prestigious global awards.

Representing Nigeria and Africa on a Global Stage

Alongside Bakre, film critic and journalist Ini-Abasi Jeffrey joins him as the second Nigerian participant in the program. With 202 participants chosen from a pool of 3,832 applicants from 131 countries, the selection process was highly competitive. This year’s program also includes talents from Niger, Tunisia, South Africa, Kenya, DR Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Egypt, and Sudan, further highlighting the diversity and richness of African cinema on a global platform.