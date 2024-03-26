Nigeria Urges West African Nations to Safeguard Shared Telecom Infrastructure"

The Federal Government has issued a call for unified efforts among West African nations to safeguard shared telecommunications infrastructure in the wake of a recent internet outage that affected the region. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, emphasized the importance of coordinated action during the 21st West Africa Telecommunications Regulatory Assembly Annual General Meeting held in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The statement, conveyed by Reuben Muoka, Director of Public Affairs, highlighted the significant internet disruption on March 14th, which impacted West and Central Africa. The outage, attributed to failures in multiple subsea cables, disrupted online services, including banking operations, across the region.

Urgent Need for Protection Mechanisms

Maida underscored the urgent need for the subregion to establish mechanisms to protect itself from damage to submarine infrastructure and its ensuing impact. Referring to a report by Cloudflare, Maida noted that several countries, including four West African nations, were still grappling with the aftermath of the outages.

Enhancing Investor Confidence

Securing telecom infrastructure is crucial for fostering foreign direct investment and enhancing investor confidence in the West African sub-region, Maida emphasized. He stressed that the reliability and resilience of telecommunications networks are key factors that investors consider when evaluating regional opportunities.

Multilateral Approach

Maida advocated for a coordinated, multilateral approach to protecting shared infrastructure across member nations. He emphasized that events like cable cuts underscore the necessity for collaborative efforts to ensure the security and reliability of vital assets essential for business operations and economic growth.

Boosting Investor Confidence

By ensuring the security of telecom infrastructure, the region can attract more investment, spur economic growth, and enhance competitiveness on the global stage. A secure telecommunications network not only facilitates efficient communication and connectivity but also signals a commitment to safeguarding critical assets, thereby boosting investor confidence and creating a conducive environment for sustainable economic development.

Conclusion

The call for collaborative action underscores the importance of regional cooperation in safeguarding telecommunications infrastructure. By working together, West African nations can mitigate the impact of disruptions, attract investment, and foster economic growth and development in the subregion.