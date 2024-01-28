Nigeria Unveils Grantees for Revolutionary Agri-Tech Initiative

In a decisive move that strengthens its commitment to agricultural innovation, the Federal government of Nigeria has disclosed the recipients of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Technology Application (4IRTA) in agriculture. This initiative aligns with President Tinubu's directive to develop 500,000 hectares of land to fortify food security in the nation. The announcement was made by Bosun Tijani, the minister of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

10 Pioneering Innovations

The ten selected beneficiaries will each receive a grant of N10,000,000 to facilitate the integration of 4IR technologies to enhance agricultural productivity. The awarded innovations—Ranch.ID LivestockPro, Agri-Wing Project, Precision Farm Management, Automated IoT-Based Irrigation System, Geospatial Intelligence model, AgriTrust Solutions, AI for Livestock diseases and health reporting, IoT Climate-Smart Device, Smart Pond, and Future Fish Farms—will serve as exemplars, showcasing the successful application of these advanced technologies.

Technology at the Forefront

These groundbreaking innovations will employ advanced technologies such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Blockchain. The application of these technologies is expected to revolutionize the agricultural landscape of Nigeria, fostering increased productivity and sustainability.

A Rigorous Selection Process

The government had invited applications for these grants in November of the previous year. An overwhelming response was received with 2,329 applications. The selection process involved two rounds of meticulous review conducted by top researchers and practitioners of 4IR technology of Nigerian descent, stationed around the globe. The selection criteria included alignment with 4IRTA objectives, solution readiness, and the quality of video demonstrations.

In conclusion, this initiative marks a significant stride in Nigeria's journey towards harnessing technology for agricultural development. The selected projects will act as catalysts, inspiring further innovation in the sector and fortifying the nation's food security.