Nigeria to Probe Ajaokuta Steel’s N33bn Electricity Debt Amid Revival Plans

The Nigerian Federal Government has expressed its intentions to probe into the N33 billion electricity debt accrued by the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL). This outstanding debt led to the disconnection of ASCL from the national grid by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), a move that has stirred concern within the government, especially considering the steel plant’s subpar operational performance.

Investigating the Debt

Shuaibu Audu, the Minister of Steel Development, revealed that a significant portion of the debt is attributed to interest payments. Audu highlighted the urgency of reviving the steel plant, which has remained dormant for approximately 45 years. He also emphasized the necessity of support from all government sectors, including the power company, to rejuvenate Ajaokuta. The accumulation of such a hefty debt by a non-functioning entity has raised eyebrows, prompting the government to launch an investigation into the matter.

Ajaokuta Steel’s Revival and Expansion

Alongside addressing the debt issue, the government is proactively planning to breathe new life into the steel industry. President Bola Tinubu and the Ministry of Steel Development are in the process of setting up an inter-ministerial committee. The committee’s tasks include sourcing funding for the revitalization of ASCL, locating a site for a proposed steel plant in partnership with Jindal Steel of India, and overseeing the establishment of a new steel plant by a Chinese company. Their aim is to create at least 500,000 jobs, boosting the economy and providing a much-needed impetus to the country’s steel industry.

The Road Ahead

The revival of the entire Ajaokuta Steel plant is estimated to cost between $2 to $5 million, while restarting the living steel section of the mill alone would set the nation back by about N35 billion. Despite these challenges, the government remains committed to this cause. The future holds promise with the potential establishment of a new steel plant, following an agreement with Jindal Steel of India. A dedicated committee will scout for a suitable location, ensuring proximity to essential resources and infrastructure.

As Nigeria navigates the complexities of debts, power issues, and infrastructural needs, the resurgence of the Ajaokuta Steel Company is more than just a revival of a steel plant. It is a symbol of Nigeria’s industrial resilience and economic potential.