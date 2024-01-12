en English
Automotive

Nigeria to Launch Vehicle Safety Policy, Eyes Reduction in Road Accidents

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
On the crowded roads of Nigeria, the government is turning a new leaf with the introduction of a policy aimed at enhancing vehicular safety. The Federal Government, spearheaded by the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, has announced plans for a new vehicle safety policy. The primary objective? To ensure full compliance with the use of safety kits by motorists—a move that promises to reduce road accidents and save countless lives.

Partnership for Safety

The policy announcement came during a sensitisation programme on road safety in Abuja. The event was organised by the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in partnership with West Africa Automobile Services Limited, an Egyptian-registered company. This collaboration underscores the government’s commitment to improving road safety and fostering an investment-friendly environment. Alkali, represented by Musa Ibrahim, the Director of Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, commended President Bola Tinubu for his role in attracting international investments like West Africa Automobile Services to Nigeria.

Investing in Safety

West Africa Automobile Services Limited is not merely a partner in name. The company has committed to investing $10 million in a factory in Nigeria. This investment aims to create jobs and reduce costs, contributing to the local economy while promoting the safety agenda. Ahmed Hafez, the CEO of West Africa Automobile Services, stressed the need for collective support from government bodies for the successful implementation of this safety initiative.

Shared Responsibility

The conversation around road safety does not end with policy announcements and investments. Musa Maitakobi, the RTEAN President, emphasised the importance of equipping vehicles with comprehensive safety kits and promoting safe driving practices. Similarly, Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero pointed out the shared responsibility of stakeholders in preventing road accidents. This highlights a key dimension of the safety initiative—the need for a collective commitment to road safety from all concerned parties.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

