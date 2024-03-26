Nigeria Targets 2030 to End Gas Flaring, Boosts Climate Action with Methane Reduction Initiatives

Nigeria's commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action takes a significant step forward with the government's announcement to review oil companies' plans on gas flaring, aiming to eliminate this practice by 2030. Dr. Iziaq Salako, Minister of State for Environment, disclosed this strategic move during the national stakeholders engagement meeting on methane mitigation and reduction in Nigeria's oil and gas sector, emphasizing the critical role of reducing methane emissions in combating climate change and its adverse effects on public health, food security, and economic development.

Strategic Review and Collaborative Efforts

The Federal Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, will commence the regular assessment of both international and indigenous oil companies' strategies to ensure alignment with the 2030 deadline for ending routine gas flaring. This initiative is part of Nigeria's broader commitment to methane reduction and achieving net zero emissions by 2060. Salako highlighted that practical steps are already underway, with the development of methane guidelines and the planning of methane reduction projects.

Stakeholder Engagement and Policy Development

The national stakeholders engagement event provided a platform for discussing the complexities of methane mitigation and reduction within Nigeria's oil and gas industry. Presentations offered insights into existing policies, implementation strategies, and the roles of key stakeholders. The collaborative efforts aim to identify gaps, challenges, and opportunities for effective national actions. The initiative has garnered support from various sectors, including the Africa Policy Research Institute, emphasizing the need to address methane's significant threat to the environment and public health.

Unlocking Benefits for Sustainable Development

By focusing on methane mitigation and reduction, Nigeria not only aligns with its climate action commitments but also unlocks co-benefits for public health, food security, and economic development. The engagement of stakeholders from diverse sectors underscores the collective resolve to drive sustainable development, foster economic growth, and enhance energy security in Nigeria and beyond. The initiative is a testament to Nigeria's proactive approach to environmental sustainability and climate action under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

This concerted effort to combat methane emissions and end gas flaring by 2030 marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria's environmental and climate action journey. It reflects a commitment to global environmental agreements and the recognition of the interconnectedness of climate action, public health, and economic prosperity. As Nigeria advances these initiatives, it sets a precedent for other nations, demonstrating the importance of collaborative, strategic, and action-oriented approaches to environmental sustainability.