Nigeria Struggles to Meet Funding Requirements for Net-Zero Emissions Target

The recent disclosure by the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NRGI) and BudgIT Foundation paints a concerning picture for Nigeria's climate ambitions - the West African nation is falling short of its annual funding target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. The report underscores that Nigeria is not on track to meet the requisite $10 billion, shining a spotlight on the urgent need for diversified funding strategies.

As a remedy to the funding shortfall, the report advocates a three-pronged approach. The first is domestic revenue mobilization, underscoring the importance of exploring internal resources. The second is leveraging international public finance, emphasizing the role of global collaboration in achieving climate goals. The third prong is the formation of just energy transition partnerships, hinting at the importance of cooperative alliances in paving the way for a sustainable energy transition.

The Role of the Energy Transition Guidebook

The dialogue around Nigeria's energy transition took center stage during a validation session for a new Guidebook on Energy Transition in Abuja. Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), lauded the guidebook's role.

He noted that while Nigeria boasts a comprehensive energy transition plan, it lacks detailed context and explanations for implementation, a gap this guidebook is designed to address. Dr. Orji stressed the need to fill data gaps to facilitate the energy transition, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based policymaking.

A Homegrown Document for Nigeria's Unique Challenges

Speaking at the event, Tengi George-Ikoli of NRGI and Adejoke Akinbode of BudgIT Foundation shed light on the significance of the Energy Transition Handbook.

They highlighted how this homegrown document, developed through extensive consultations with diverse stakeholders, acknowledges Nigeria's unique challenges as a fossil fuel-dependent nation. The guide serves to navigate government bodies, civil society, media, and other stakeholders in a sustainable energy transition tailored to Nigeria's specific needs.