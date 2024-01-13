Nigeria Strengthens Gas Sector with Key Appointments to MDGIF

In a move signaling Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its gas sector, the government has announced key appointments to the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), which is to be housed within the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). This development was made public by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

A New Era for Nigeria’s Gas Sector

The newly appointed MDGIF Governing Council Chairman is Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas). Oluwole Adama has been entrusted with the role of MDGIF Executive Director, while Joseph Tolorunshe has been appointed as the MDGIF Governing Council Secretary. These appointments constitute a significant step forward in the nation’s efforts to harness its vast gas resources.

Upholding Transparency and Discipline

President Tinubu has charged the appointees with the responsibility of upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and patriotism. These virtues, he asserted, align with the administration’s commitment to leveraging the gas sector to drive significant and inclusive economic growth in Nigeria. The stakes are high, and the nation watches with anticipation as these new appointees prepare to take on their roles.

Additional Appointments and Perspectives

Further strengthening the MDGIF board, Farouk Ahmed, the NMDPRA Chief Executive, will also serve on the board along with representatives from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance. These appointments not only reflect the government’s commitment to cross-sector collaboration but also its determination to create an accountable and effective regulatory body for the country’s gas sector.

In conclusion, these appointments signal the start of a new era in Nigeria’s gas sector. As these key figures take on their roles, the nation and its economy stand on the brink of a transformative period of growth and opportunity.