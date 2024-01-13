en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Nigeria Strengthens Gas Sector with Key Appointments to MDGIF

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Nigeria Strengthens Gas Sector with Key Appointments to MDGIF

In a move signaling Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its gas sector, the government has announced key appointments to the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), which is to be housed within the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). This development was made public by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

A New Era for Nigeria’s Gas Sector

The newly appointed MDGIF Governing Council Chairman is Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas). Oluwole Adama has been entrusted with the role of MDGIF Executive Director, while Joseph Tolorunshe has been appointed as the MDGIF Governing Council Secretary. These appointments constitute a significant step forward in the nation’s efforts to harness its vast gas resources.

Upholding Transparency and Discipline

President Tinubu has charged the appointees with the responsibility of upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and patriotism. These virtues, he asserted, align with the administration’s commitment to leveraging the gas sector to drive significant and inclusive economic growth in Nigeria. The stakes are high, and the nation watches with anticipation as these new appointees prepare to take on their roles.

Additional Appointments and Perspectives

Further strengthening the MDGIF board, Farouk Ahmed, the NMDPRA Chief Executive, will also serve on the board along with representatives from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance. These appointments not only reflect the government’s commitment to cross-sector collaboration but also its determination to create an accountable and effective regulatory body for the country’s gas sector.

In conclusion, these appointments signal the start of a new era in Nigeria’s gas sector. As these key figures take on their roles, the nation and its economy stand on the brink of a transformative period of growth and opportunity.

0
Energy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
13 mins ago
TCN Announces Preventive Maintenance on Jos-Lafia 330kV Lines, Assures Uninterrupted Power
In a recent announcement, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) declared its schedule for preventive maintenance on the Jos-Lafia 330kV transmission lines 1 and 2. These lines have been out of service for a considerable period, which led to the need for this maintenance. The maintenance, termed as ‘scheduled preventive maintenance’, is set for a
TCN Announces Preventive Maintenance on Jos-Lafia 330kV Lines, Assures Uninterrupted Power
MVCC's Natural Gas Contracting Hurdles Amidst Successful Electricity Aggregation
48 mins ago
MVCC's Natural Gas Contracting Hurdles Amidst Successful Electricity Aggregation
Carel to Host Interactive Webinar on Heat Pump Technologies and Policies
49 mins ago
Carel to Host Interactive Webinar on Heat Pump Technologies and Policies
Power Outage Hits Porirua: Hundreds in the Dark, Restoration Underway
22 mins ago
Power Outage Hits Porirua: Hundreds in the Dark, Restoration Underway
UK's Largest Battery Storage Facility Gets Green Light in Leicestershire
44 mins ago
UK's Largest Battery Storage Facility Gets Green Light in Leicestershire
Edinburgh Boiler Company Ushers in New Era with Leadership Change
46 mins ago
Edinburgh Boiler Company Ushers in New Era with Leadership Change
Latest Headlines
World News
South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories
10 seconds
South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories
Chelsea to Host Fulham in Pivotal Premier League Encounter: A Battle for Redemption
18 seconds
Chelsea to Host Fulham in Pivotal Premier League Encounter: A Battle for Redemption
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
56 seconds
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
Cosatu Urges ANC to Fulfill Unmet Obligations to Public Servants
58 seconds
Cosatu Urges ANC to Fulfill Unmet Obligations to Public Servants
Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members
59 seconds
Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members
Premier League Resumes Action: Chelsea vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Man City
1 min
Premier League Resumes Action: Chelsea vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Man City
Searchmont Resort Ski Patrol Team Honored with Lifesaving Award
2 mins
Searchmont Resort Ski Patrol Team Honored with Lifesaving Award
Parliamentary Committee Set to Review Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
2 mins
Parliamentary Committee Set to Review Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Olympic Committee Member Boosts Morale of Thai Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
2 mins
Olympic Committee Member Boosts Morale of Thai Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
14 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
35 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app