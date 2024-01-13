Nigeria Streamlines Registration for Companies Limited by Guarantee

In a move to enhance administrative efficiency and transparency in the Nigerian business environment, the Federal Ministry of Justice has issued new guidelines for registering companies limited by guarantee. The guidelines, established under the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2022 and the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020), aim to streamline the process, improve synergy with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and reduce processing times.

Key Provisions in the Guidelines

The guidelines set a 30-day timeframe for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to approve or reject applications. It also lays out clear application requirements and necessary supporting documents for foreign non-profit companies seeking registration in Nigeria. Specific grounds for denying applications are also highlighted, including involvement in political activities or posing threats to national security.

Registration Qualifications and Alteration Procedures

The guidelines further outline the qualifications for registration, specifying various types of bodies that may register as companies limited by guarantee. In certain cases, it mentions the requirement of obtaining a ‘No Objection’ letter from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

When it comes to altering the Memorandum and Articles of Association, prior approval from the AGF is required before any amendments can be registered with the CAC, reinforcing the effort to maintain administrative consistency.

Implications for the Nigerian Business Environment

The introduction of these guidelines is significant as it provides a clearer, more efficient path for the registration of not-for-profit entities in Nigeria. This move is expected to contribute meaningfully to the ease of doing business in the country, fostering an environment conducive for both domestic and foreign non-profit entities.