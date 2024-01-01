en English
Economy

Nigeria Set to Revoke More Mining Licenses in 2024, Focuses on Value Addition

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:43 pm EST
In his New Year Goodwill Message, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, revealed that the Federal Government is primed to revoke additional mining licenses in 2024. This follows the 2023 revocation of 1,633 licenses due to the non-payment of service fees. The minister emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to promote value addition in the mining sector, underlining that the practice of merely extracting and exporting raw materials without benefiting local communities is no longer acceptable.

Revamping the Mining Sector for Value Addition

Alake highlighted the government’s intention that plans be laid for raw materials to be transformed into finished products or to provide added value to host communities before issuing new licenses. These measures are part of a broad strategy aimed at promoting industrialization, job creation, and making significant contributions to economic development. The government is also making strides to address security concerns and curb illegal mining activities by enhancing security in mining areas.

Aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Vision

These initiatives align with President Bola Tinubu’s vision to diversify the economy by focusing on solid minerals. The measures are expected to result in a significant leap in the mining sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP in 2024. Alake assured that the Ministry would continue the reforms begun under their seven-point agenda, working towards an efficient governance structure to improve transparency in the mining sector.

Expectations for the Mining Sector in the New Year

The minister’s announcement sends a clear message to potential investors and existing license holders about the government’s determination to revamp the mining sector. It paves the way for a more responsible and sustainable mining industry, one that respects local communities and contributes to the country’s economic development. With an increased emphasis on value addition, industrialization, job creation, and a crackdown on illegal activities, Nigeria’s mining sector is poised for a major leap forward in 2024.

Economy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

