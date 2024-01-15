Nigeria Seeks to Strengthen Military and Diplomatic Relations with France

In a significant move to enhance global security cooperation, the Nigerian House of Representatives has advocated for strengthening existing military and diplomatic relations with France. The call was made during a meeting with a French Parliament delegation, underlining the focus on collective efforts to combat terrorism, oil theft, and bolster legislative diplomacy.

Stronger Ties for Better Security

At the core of the meeting was the Chairman of the Nigerian House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, who highlighted the potential for collaboration in areas of security, military hardware, and defence industrial capacity. Benson emphasized the urgent need for France's assistance in developing local security capacity in Nigeria and addressing the issue of crude oil theft. He also proposed French support in promoting gender balance within the Nigerian military.

Concerns Over French Troop Withdrawal

The meeting also touched upon the recent withdrawal of French troops from the Niger Republic following last year's coup. The decision raised eyebrows in Nigeria, given the strategic importance of the region in the fight against terrorism. However, Thomas Gassilloud, head of the French delegation and Chairman of the Committee on National Defence and Armed Forces in the French National Assembly, clarified that the withdrawal was in response to the host country's request and in line with the Economic Community of West African States' decision.

Collaboration and Future Prospects

Gassilloud also pointed out the ongoing collaboration between Nigeria and France in intelligence sharing. He emphasized the importance of resolving the issue of oil theft, which has severe environmental and economic implications. A defence agreement between the two nations, already ratified by France, awaits Nigeria's approval. This agreement could further solidify the security cooperation between the two countries, providing a robust framework to address shared security challenges and enhance bilateral cooperation.