Nigeria Seeks Enhanced UN Support for Economic Growth, Minister Bagudu Leads Charge

In a significant move to bolster Nigeria's economic landscape, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Budget and Economic Development, Sen Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has reached out to the United Nations for augmented support in resource development. This plea was made during a pivotal roundtable meeting with the UN's new Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, aiming to navigate the country through its pressing economic hurdles.

Highlighting the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and the United Nations, Bagudu emphasized the need for a more favorable UN system that ensures Nigeria's increased access to capital among other critical resources.

This strategic collaboration is seen as a cornerstone for repositioning Nigeria's struggling economy towards a trajectory of sustainable growth and development. The minister's call reflects a broader recognition of the potential role of international organizations in addressing national economic challenges.

UN's Commitment to Nigeria's Prosperity

Responding to the call, Mohamed Fall reassured the Nigerian government of the United Nations' commitment to assist the nation in overcoming its economic challenges.

Mr. Fall articulated the UN's readiness to employ all available means to alleviate the hardship faced by Nigerians, signifying a robust international support system poised to back Nigeria's economic recovery efforts. This assurance from the UN mirrors a global solidarity in addressing economic disparities and fostering development in member states.