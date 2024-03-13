Nigeria Requests Information from Binance on Top Users Amid Cryptocurrency Crackdown

The Nigerian government is actively pursuing information from Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, regarding its top 100 users in the country and their transaction history over the past six months. This development follows the recent detention of two Binance executives and Nigeria's broader crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Detention of Binance Executives and Regulatory Concerns

Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s head of investigations, and Nadeem Anjarwalla, the crypto platform’s regional manager for Africa, were detained two weeks ago by Nigerian authorities. This move coincides with Nigeria’s efforts to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges amid concerns about tax revenue loss and allegations of illegal operations.

Allegations and Regulatory Scrutiny

Nigeria’s Central Bank has accused Binance of operating illegally and facilitating illicit financial flows, amounting to $26 billion. The detained executives may face charges related to currency manipulation, tax evasion, and illegal operations, although they have not been formally charged with any criminal offenses as of today.

Binance's Response and Discontinuation of Naira Services

In response to heightened regulatory scrutiny, Binance discontinued its naira (NGN) services last week. Nigeria's parliament has threatened to issue a warrant for the arrest of Binance executives and has summoned CEO Richard Teng to explain the company's alleged involvement in money laundering and terror financing.

Ongoing Negotiations and Tax Liabilities

Negotiations between Nigeria and Binance continue, with Nigeria's parliament demanding that Binance address any outstanding tax liabilities. The request for information on Binance's top users in Nigeria further underscores the tensions between the largest crypto platform and Africa's top crypto market.

Implications and Future Outlook

The outcome of negotiations and the resolution of regulatory concerns will likely have significant implications for cryptocurrency operations in Nigeria and beyond. As stakeholders navigate this evolving landscape, the outcome of Wednesday's proposed hearing and ongoing discussions will shape the future of cryptocurrency regulation in Nigeria.