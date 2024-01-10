Nigeria Reinforces Commitment to Defence Collaboration with France

The Federal Government of Nigeria has underscored its unwavering commitment to preserving and enhancing its bilateral relations with France, with a spotlight on defence and security collaboration. This commitment was reaffirmed by Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, during a crucial meeting with the outgoing French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

High on the agenda of the discussions was the significance of training, technology transfer, and intelligence sharing. These elements were identified as the bedrock for fortifying the defence relationship between Nigeria and France. The Minister stressed Nigeria's readiness to build on the existing ties, acknowledging both countries as strategic partners and expressing a keen interest to elevate their collaboration to more advanced operational levels.

Intelligence Sharing: A Tool Against Extremism

Amidst global concerns about extremism, terror movements, and regional insecurities, Ambassador Blatmann emphasized the role of intelligence sharing as a potent weapon in combating these issues. In her words, intelligence sharing is an essential bulwark in the fight against extremism and regional insecurity, underscoring the need for both nations to enhance cooperation in this sphere.

During the meeting, Ambassador Blatmann also disclosed her new appointment as the Head of African and Indian Ocean at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in France. Despite her role change, she reassured Nigeria of France's continued commitment to deepening their defence partnership. She conveyed her intention to leverage her new position to strengthen France's defence relationship with Nigeria, promising more cooperation in their shared fight against extremism and regional insecurity.

The reportage of this event is credited to the seasoned journalist, Solomon, with five years of experience covering crime, judiciary, and defence beats. Rights to redistribution of this material are protected under copyright laws and require explicit permission.