Africa

Nigeria Receives Significant Forex Support from Afrexim Bank

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:03 am EST
Nigeria Receives Significant Forex Support from Afrexim Bank

In a significant move to address the acute foreign exchange (FX) scarcity, the Nigerian government has received a substantial loan of $2.25 billion from the African Import-Export Bank (Afrexim Bank). The revelation was made by Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance, during an interview with Arise TV. This loan marks the initial tranche of a larger $3.3 billion facility that the Nigerian government is set to receive from Afrexim Bank. The remaining $1.05 billion is anticipated to be disbursed in the first week of January.

Revamping the Nigerian Economy

This financial support aims to alleviate the severe FX scarcity that has been negatively impacting the Nigerian economy. The funding intervention is expected to clear existing backlogs, boost liquidity, improve investor confidence, and ease the rising inflation. In August, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited also secured a $3 billion emergency loan from Afrexim Bank to stabilize the country’s volatile foreign exchange market. These initiatives spotlight the government’s efforts to find lasting solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

An Optimistic Outlook

The disbursement of these funds is expected to enhance credit lines and restore investor confidence in the country’s economy. The Minister of Finance also hinted at efforts to revamp finances through advanced technology to ease the foreign exchange position. The expected inflow of $10 billion in foreign currency will further alleviate the pressure on forex shortage, propelling economic growth.

A Collaborative Effort

Afreximbank is the lead arranger of the loan, with support from other sub-lenders. This collaboration underscores the cooperative approach to the financial crisis, with entities like Sahara Energy Group, UBA, and Guvnor playing crucial roles. The collective effort is expected to curb exchange rate volatility and herald a new era of economic stability in Nigeria.

Africa Economy Nigeria
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

