Nigeria Railways Corporation Nears Completion of Port Harcourt-Aba Rail Line Rehabilitation

The Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC) is on the cusp of completing the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt-Aba rail line. This development signifies an imminent return of train services to the eastern rail corridors of the country. The announcement came from the corporation's Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, during an inspection tour of the route.

Advertisment

Inspection Tour and Progress Report

Okhiria, in the company of other NRC management staff, embarked on the inspection tour to evaluate the progress of the rehabilitation work along the route. The NRC team visited various locations and bridges, appraising the state of the line. It was confirmed that the main line stretching from Port Harcourt to Aba is nearing operational readiness, with the current focus on the installation and fixing of signaling systems, loop lines, and related workshops.

Future Plans and Challenges

Advertisment

Beyond the ongoing rehabilitation, Okhiria revealed plans to extend this work to other eastern regions including Umuahia, Enugu, and Maiduguri. However, the challenges related to funding for security measures were not left unaddressed. Okhiria urged Nigerians to play their part in protecting the railway facilities. In preparation for the resumption of services, the NRC is training staff and preparing the rolling stock.

Criticism from COSEYL

Not everyone is satisfied with the progress, however. The Coalition of Southeast Youth Leaders (COSEYL) expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the reconstruction work. The group alleged that the rehabilitation has not been carried out to the required standards and has caused significant inconveniences, including traffic delays. Consequently, they are calling on the contractor to revisit the site and ensure the project is completed properly.