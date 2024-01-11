Nigeria Mourns as Former President Jonathan's Elder Sister Passes Away

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan of Nigeria grapples with the loss of his elder sister, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, a revered figure known fondly as Amissi. She passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of service and virtue.

A Life of Service

Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, 70 years old at the time of her death, succumbed to a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. She led a devoted life to God and humanity, making her a pillar of strength for her community. She was a retired teacher and a successful businesswoman, but her most cherished roles were those of a loving mother and grandmother.

A Legacy of Virtue

Madam Jonathan was not only a role model to her family but also to many in her community. Her virtuous character and relentless dedication to serving her community will be deeply missed. She was a devout Christian who spent her life serving God and inspiring others to do the same.

Mourning a Matriarch

Madam Jonathan is survived by her three children, her siblings, including Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and her mother, Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan. The family, along with the community she served, mourns the loss of this matriarch, whose love and dedication will continue to inspire them. The burial service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2024. The family will soon release detailed funeral arrangements.