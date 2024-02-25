Nigeria LNG Announces $210,000 in Prizes for Science and Literature, Championing Climate Solutions and Children's Narratives

As the dawn breaks over the bustling streets of Lagos, a beacon of hope and innovation flickers in the heart of Nigeria's literary and scientific communities. The Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited has officially launched the call for entries for the 2024 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Science,

Advertisment

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism. This year, marking two decades of excellence, the prizes not only honor outstanding achievements but also spotlight pressing global and local issues: climate change and the enrichment of children's literature.

Fueling Innovation and Creativity

The prestigious Science Prize, with a generous $100,000 reward, seeks submissions that provide innovative solutions and technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change. In a world grappling with environmental challenges, this initiative underscores the critical role of scientific ingenuity in securing a sustainable future.

Advertisment

Similarly, the Literature Prize, also offering a $100,000 cash incentive, this year focuses on Children's Literature. The genre rotation brings children's stories to the forefront, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young minds with enriching narratives that reflect their realities and imaginations. The Literary Criticism Prize, rewarding insightful critiques with $10,000, complements the Literature Prize by encouraging scholarly analysis of Nigerian literature, with a special focus on works for children.

Judging Excellence

Ensuring the integrity and meritocracy of the competitions, a distinguished panel of judges has been appointed. For the Literature and Literary Criticism prizes, Professor Saleh Abdu, alongside Professors Vicky Sylvester and Dr. Igudia Osarobu, will evaluate the entries. Their expertise and dedication to literary excellence promise a fair and inspiring selection process.

Dr. Christopher Okemwa, serving as the International Consultant, brings a global perspective to the judging panel, enhancing the competitions' prestige and reach. The meticulous selection process is a testament to NLNG's commitment to celebrating and rewarding excellence in literature and science.