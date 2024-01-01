en English
Nigeria

Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has publicly aired its disapproval of the Federal Government’s lackadaisical approach to fulfilling the commitments it made in 2023. In a hard-hitting statement released by NLC President Joe Ajaero, the trade union spotlighted the government’s continued failure to honor several agreements, including those inked on June 5th and October 2nd, all of which were focused specifically on labor-related issues.

The Unfulfilled Promises

According to Ajaero, the promised wage award of N35,000 has remained a pipe dream, unimplemented and seemingly forgotten. Additionally, the Port Harcourt refinery continues to gather dust, its operations at a standstill, which starkly contrasts the government’s earlier projections. The National Minimum Wage Negotiation Council, yet another promise, has not seen the light of day. Furthermore, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) program has been warped, serving the interests of a privileged few rather than the many it was intended to assist.

(Read Also: Nigerian Pastor Arrested for Abduction and Sexual Assault: A Look at State’s Crime Combating Efforts)

Distrust and Disappointment

The NLC’s statement paints a disturbing picture of growing distrust and disillusionment among the Nigerian populace towards the Federal Government. These sentiments are fueled by a series of unfulfilled agreements and policies that seem to overlook the welfare of the citizens they are supposed to protect and serve.

(Read Also: Nigeria Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira 2024 Budget Amid Economic Challenges)

Workers’ Rights Violations in Imo State

Adding to the litany of grievances, Ajaero also pointed out the increasingly questionable state of governance in Imo State under Governor Hope Uzodimma. This administration has been marred by rampant violations of workers’ rights, with countless employees languishing in the uncertainty of unpaid salary arrears, pensions, and gratuities. The NLC secretariat in the state, following an act of vandalism, remains dilapidated and unrepaired.

Unfulfilled Commitments: A Reminder

The labor union remains unwavering, reminding Nigerians of these unfulfilled commitments and the hardships they engender for workers nationwide. The NLC’s public expression of disappointment serves as a stark reminder of the government’s failure to adhere to its promises, further deepening the rift between the administration and those it governs.

