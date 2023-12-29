en English
Agriculture

Nigeria: Inflationary Trend Causes Significant Increase in Food Prices

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:54 am EST
Nigeria: Inflationary Trend Causes Significant Increase in Food Prices

Significant price hikes for various food items have been reported in Nigeria in November 2023 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The cost of staple foods, including boneless beef, local rice, brown beans, onions, and tomatoes, witnessed a year-on-year rise. The data reveals a concerning inflationary trend impacting the cost of living, particularly for essential foodstuffs.

Staple Foods Experience Substantial Price Increases

According to the NBS report, boneless beef experienced a 29.61% price increase from the previous year, costing N3,029.50 per kilogram. Local rice spiked by 73.16%, reaching N867.18 per kilogram. Brown beans saw a rise of 44.99% to N838.85 per kilogram. Onion prices surged 60.62% to N683.78 per kilogram, and tomatoes increased by 66.69%, costing N758.65 per kilogram. These price rises were also reflected month-on-month from October to November 2023.

Price Disparities Across States

The report included a state profile analysis, revealing the highest and lowest prices recorded in various states. Anambra, Lagos, and Delta were among the states with the highest prices for these food items. Conversely, states like Yobe, Kebbi, Jigawa, and Kano were noted for having the lowest prices. A zonal analysis showed the Southeast generally had the highest prices, while the Northeast recorded the lowest for several items.

Inflationary Trend and Its Implications

The reported price increases point to a significant inflationary trend affecting Nigeria. The World Bank predicts that persistent insecurity, armed conflict, and deteriorating livelihoods will continue to affect local government areas in Nigeria until May 2024. Poor macroeconomic conditions are restricting access to agricultural inputs, impacting cereal production and contributing to this inflationary trend. The removal of fuel subsidies, switch to a floating exchange rate, and global economic factors such as increased interest rates in the US are also compounding these challenges.

Despite the economic challenges and rising cost of living, some companies, like Nestle, were able to navigate the crisis by developing local supply chains and indigenizing their business. This shift is slowly kick-starting an industrial revolution, leading to the rise of local brands and multinational companies collaborating with local businesses.

Agriculture Business Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

