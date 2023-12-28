en English
Africa

Nigeria in Mourning: Armed Gang Attacks Claim 200 Lives

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:03 am EST
Nigeria in Mourning: Armed Gang Attacks Claim 200 Lives

Central Nigeria is in mourning as armed gang attacks have wreaked havoc across 20 communities within the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state. These brutal assaults, spanning from Saturday into early Monday, have resulted in at least 200 confirmed deaths, with the death toll expected to rise as search efforts for the missing continue.

A Wave of Devastation

The violence unleashed by the armed gangs is characterized by a grim triad of killings, house burnings, and looting of farm products. The aftermath reveals the scale of devastation, with 221 houses destroyed and 35 vehicles incinerated. These attacks have deepened existing tensions between herders and farmers in the region, contributing to a climate of fear and uncertainty.

(Read Also: Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Violent Attacks: Death Toll Surpasses 200)

Government Response

Amidst the escalating crisis, the Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, has committed to ensuring justice for the victims and safety for the residents. During his visit to the affected communities, Vice President Shettima expressed profound condolences and apologies for the tragic events. He pledged to halt the killings not only in Plateau state but across the nation.

(Read Also: Nigeria Mourns: Nearly 200 Dead in Plateau State Attacks)

Calls for Justice

Human rights activists, including constitutional lawyer Femi Falana, have challenged the federal government to put an immediate end to the killings. Amnesty International has criticized the government for failing to provide sufficient protection to the rural communities frequently targeted in these deadly attacks. The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern States (Northern CAN) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have also expressed profound sadness over the attacks and called for effective action from the authorities.

In the wake of this catastrophe, the Nigerian people are united in their demand for justice. With the death toll rising and communities in ruins, their plea echoes across the nation: enough is enough. The Nigerian government faces a critical test of its commitment to protecting its citizens and upholding their rights. The world watches, hoping for a swift and just resolution.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

