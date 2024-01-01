en English
Nigeria in Focus: From Retired Pensioners’ Prayers to Calls for Retirement Age Legislation

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Nigeria in Focus: From Retired Pensioners' Prayers to Calls for Retirement Age Legislation
Nigeria news

In a diverse array of news from Nigeria, the nation grapples with varied issues, ranging from socio-economic challenges to the ever-evolving tech landscape. Among the myriad of stories, retired health pensioners in Anambra State, who served the nation between 2015 and 2019, have resorted to the divine in an attempt to gain attention from the state government. The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) echoed a call to action for the federal and state governments to introduce legislation that would set the retirement age for professionals at 65 years or after 40 years of dedicated service.

Clamour from Retired Health Pensioners

127 retired health pensioners in Anambra State, having faithfully served between 2015 and 2019, have turned to prayer as their final recourse. These individuals, who dedicated a significant portion of their lives to public service, are now seeking divine intervention to ensure their voices are heard by the state government. Their plight is a testament to the challenges faced by public service veterans in Nigeria and reflects the broader issues of pension management across the country.

(Read Also: Two South Korean Nationals Safely Released After Abduction in Nigeria)

NASU Calls for Retirement Age Legislation

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) has voiced their opinion, urging the federal and state governments to enact legislation that would set the retirement age for professionals at a minimum of 65 years or after 40 years of service. This move, NASU believes, would ensure a more equitable distribution of professional opportunities and alleviate strains on the pension system. The proposed legislation could potentially revolutionize the professional landscape, ensuring that years of experience and expertise are fully leveraged.

(Read Also: Nigeria Police Officers Picking Up Money Won't Face Dismissal, Spokesperson Clarifies)

A Kaleidoscope of Nigerian News

These narratives form just a fraction of the stories emerging from Nigeria. From a man arrested by the Lagos Police for impersonating a police officer and defrauding commercial motorcyclists, to the political feud between the new Governor of Ondo State and his predecessor, the nation pulses with diverse and complex narratives. The year 2023 stands as a beacon of hope for Nigerians, with expectations for the end of President Buhari’s administration. Meanwhile, the economic challenges, such as inflation, exchange rates, and unemployment continue to affect the everyday lives of Nigerians. The technology front is bustling with innovation, with Nigeria signing a global act to adopt 6G technology and Xiaomi unveiling its first electric car model. Amid all these, the quality of education remains a concern as private universities reportedly lower their cut-off marks but still graduate students with first-class honors. These stories and more continue to shape the dynamic Nigerian narrative.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

