Nigeria in 2024: Hopes, Challenges, and Expectations

As Nigeria ushers in 2024, the country reflects on an eventful year fraught with significant economic hurdles, including the repercussions of the naira redesign and a contentious presidential election that saw President Bola Tinubu ascend to power. Despite the elimination of fuel subsidies triggering a mass exodus—now termed ‘Japa’—the nation celebrated remarkable achievements like Victor Osimhen bagging the African Football of the Year Award and Tiwa Savage’s sterling performance at a coronation concert in London.

President Tinubu’s Pledges and the Nigerian Diaspora

President Tinubu has voiced his commitment to addressing the country’s economic woes, insecurity, unemployment, and mounting debt. Meanwhile, the Nigerian diaspora continues to bolster their homeland through remittances, a figure expected to exceed $20 billion by the end of 2023. As 2024 dawn on the horizon, Nigerians abroad express hope for comprehensive economic reforms, initiatives to stem the citizen exodus, heightened security, and more responsive governance to alleviate the struggles of the lower-income populace.

Calls for Policy Changes and Local Leadership

They also urge for the revocation of visa-free entry from Sahel countries as a measure to curb violence, hold corrupt officials accountable, reduce governance costs, and put an end to law enforcement corruption. Moreover, they highlight the importance of local leadership in community development, advocating for greater visibility, media scrutiny, and the election of capable and dedicated officials, particularly women. The implementation of policies that empower the youth, enhance trade, and bolster the power sector are also seen as integral to Nigeria’s progress.

Expectations for 2024

Nigerians are looking forward to 2024 with optimism, banking on economic growth and prosperity through reforms and policy changes that offer new opportunities. Efforts to clear forex mature obligations, remove policy impediments to forex inflows, and boost crude oil output are expected to positively impact the economic outlook. However, challenges such as insecurity, crude oil theft, rising recurrent expenditure, and the social outcomes of economic reforms pose potential risks. The manufacturing sector’s outlook hinges on the stability of the foreign exchange market and related forex liquidity, with the rising prospects of heightened domestic refining of petroleum products expected to yield better economic outcomes.

