Nigeria Immigration Service Boosts Operational Capabilities with New Training School

In a significant move to enhance the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the organization is on track to establish an ultramodern training school in the Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, within the Kano North Senatorial District. This development was confirmed during a courtesy visit by the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Wuraola Adepoju, to the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Facilitating the Establishment of the Training School

In a display of commitment to bolstering NIS’s performance and efficiency, Senator Barau pledged to facilitate the establishment of the state-of-the-art training center. In his address, he highlighted the strategic importance of NIS to the nation, asserting the necessity of support from all sectors for the successful implementation of the initiative.

Enhancing Surveillance through Technology

The proposed training school aims to serve as a hub for training and retraining of NIS personnel, with a special focus on leveraging technology for enhanced border surveillance. This initiative underscores the NIS’s commitment to fostering a safe and secure Nigeria through improved border management.

Manpower Development: A Priority

The NIS boss, Wuraola Adepoju, warmly received the initiative, emphasizing the pivotal role of continuous training in manpower development and service efficiency. She expressed her belief that the upcoming training school will significantly contribute to the ongoing efforts to improve the operational capabilities of the NIS.

The establishment of the ultramodern training school is perceived as a proactive step towards ensuring the safety of Nigeria’s borders. It also signifies the NIS’s dedication to staying ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving landscape of border management and surveillance.