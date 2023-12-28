en English
Africa

Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Violent Attacks: Death Toll Surpasses 200

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:20 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:26 am EST
Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Violent Attacks: Death Toll Surpasses 200

Violence has surged in the heart of Nigeria as armed gangs have unleashed a wave of attacks, causing at least 200 confirmed deaths. The local government head of Bokkos, Monday Kassah, announced the mounting death toll following the passing of two more individuals in a hospital on Wednesday night. Kassah has also cautioned that the number of fatalities is expected to rise as many critically injured individuals remain in the hospitals. The search for those still missing continues in the surrounding bush.

Unprecedented Violence in Plateau State

The attacks, which began on Saturday and lasted until the early hours of Monday, targeted 20 communities within the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State. The violence resulted in the murder of residents, the destruction of homes, and looting of farm products. The aftermath revealed the extent of the devastation: 221 houses destroyed by fire and 35 motorcycles and vehicles burned.

(Read Also: Nigeria Mourns: Nearly 200 Dead in Plateau State Attacks)

Government Response to the Crisis

In response to this escalating crisis, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pledged that his government would ensure justice for the victims and safety for the residents. Vice President Kashim Shettima, during a visit to the afflicted communities, offered his condolences and reassured the local population of the government’s commitment to providing justice and security. He emphasized the necessity of ending such killings throughout the country.

(Read Also: Nigeria in Mourning: Armed Gang Attacks Claim 200 Lives)

Calls for Justice and Security

Human rights activists and organizations, including Amnesty International, have criticized the Nigerian government for its inability to protect rural communities in the region. Foremost human rights activist and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, challenged the federal government to halt the gruesome killings. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the massacre, criticizing the government for its apparent inability to protect its citizens. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been urged to commence an independent investigation into the sponsors and perpetrators of the attacks.

In the midst of the turmoil, the Nigerian people are demanding justice. The government faces a critical test of its commitment to protecting its citizens. The Nigerian government has been called upon to take immediate action, identify the sponsors of these attacks, and prosecute the perpetrators. The world watches in anticipation as Nigeria grapples with this surge in violence, waiting to see whether the government will uphold its pledge to ensure justice and security.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

