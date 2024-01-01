Nigeria: Gombe State Commandant Assures Investors of Safety Amid Regulatory Crackdown

As the world’s eyes are increasingly turning towards Nigeria, a message of reassurance resonates from the heart of Gombe State. Muhammad Muazu, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gombe State, has extended a robust assurance to potential investors about the safety and security of their investments within the state’s borders.

Illegal Refinery Shutdown Signals Investor Protection

The NSCDC recently shut down an illegal gas manufacturing operation run by Abubakar Aliyu, operating within a residential area. The operation, which utilized raw materials such as used tyres, rubber, polythene, and engine oil, along with chemicals like SODA and sulphuric acid, was involved in complex processes like chromatography, sublimation, evaporation, and condensation for gas production. The Standard Organisation of Nigeria had sealed the illicit operation, marking a significant stride in maintaining public safety and environmental integrity.

Legitimate Business Encouraged Amid Regulatory Compliance

Commandant Muazu clarified that the closure of the illegal operation was not a move against legitimate businesses. Instead, it underscored the importance of proper registration and certification with relevant authorities. He highlighted that Aliyu’s business was not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission or other stakeholders, a major oversight that led to its downfall.

Nigeria’s Foreign Investment Landscape

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria received $2.82 billion in foreign loans to boost foreign exchange inflow into the country within the first nine months of 2023. However, the total capital importation, including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), fell by 33.99% compared to the corresponding period in 2022. The lack of dollar supply has been blamed for the constant fluctuation of the naira in the foreign exchange market.

In conclusion, Muazu’s reassurance to investors is aimed at distinguishing between illicit activities and genuine investment opportunities. His comments stress the need for development that doesn’t compromise on safety and regulatory compliance, casting a hopeful light on the potential for investment growth in Gombe State, Nigeria.