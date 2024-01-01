en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nigeria: Gombe State Commandant Assures Investors of Safety Amid Regulatory Crackdown

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Nigeria: Gombe State Commandant Assures Investors of Safety Amid Regulatory Crackdown

As the world’s eyes are increasingly turning towards Nigeria, a message of reassurance resonates from the heart of Gombe State. Muhammad Muazu, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gombe State, has extended a robust assurance to potential investors about the safety and security of their investments within the state’s borders.

Illegal Refinery Shutdown Signals Investor Protection

The NSCDC recently shut down an illegal gas manufacturing operation run by Abubakar Aliyu, operating within a residential area. The operation, which utilized raw materials such as used tyres, rubber, polythene, and engine oil, along with chemicals like SODA and sulphuric acid, was involved in complex processes like chromatography, sublimation, evaporation, and condensation for gas production. The Standard Organisation of Nigeria had sealed the illicit operation, marking a significant stride in maintaining public safety and environmental integrity.

Legitimate Business Encouraged Amid Regulatory Compliance

Commandant Muazu clarified that the closure of the illegal operation was not a move against legitimate businesses. Instead, it underscored the importance of proper registration and certification with relevant authorities. He highlighted that Aliyu’s business was not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission or other stakeholders, a major oversight that led to its downfall.

Nigeria’s Foreign Investment Landscape

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria received $2.82 billion in foreign loans to boost foreign exchange inflow into the country within the first nine months of 2023. However, the total capital importation, including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), fell by 33.99% compared to the corresponding period in 2022. The lack of dollar supply has been blamed for the constant fluctuation of the naira in the foreign exchange market.

In conclusion, Muazu’s reassurance to investors is aimed at distinguishing between illicit activities and genuine investment opportunities. His comments stress the need for development that doesn’t compromise on safety and regulatory compliance, casting a hopeful light on the potential for investment growth in Gombe State, Nigeria.

0
Business Nigeria Safety
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Reinsurance Capital Sees 12% Surge in 2023: A Year of Resilience and Growth

By Rizwan Shah

RBI Introduces New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Bank Deposits

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Enhances Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Cooperative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities

By Rafia Tasleem

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024

By Salman Khan

Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees ...
@Australia · 10 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees ...
heart comment 0
Philippine Stock Exchange Expects to Double IPOs in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Stock Exchange Expects to Double IPOs in 2024
Apple’s Strategic Shift to Custom Silicon: A New Era of Innovation

By BNN Correspondents

Apple's Strategic Shift to Custom Silicon: A New Era of Innovation
Nashville’s Luxury Hotel Boom: Growth and Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: Growth and Challenges
Rethinking the Value of a College Degree: Career Prospects, Earnings, and Regrets

By BNN Correspondents

Rethinking the Value of a College Degree: Career Prospects, Earnings, and Regrets
Latest Headlines
World News
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Call for Responsive Governance
26 seconds
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Call for Responsive Governance
Holiday Season 2024: A Call to Prioritize Health Amid Travel
42 seconds
Holiday Season 2024: A Call to Prioritize Health Amid Travel
Turkey's Diplomatic Agenda 2024: Navigating a Complex International Landscape
44 seconds
Turkey's Diplomatic Agenda 2024: Navigating a Complex International Landscape
Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling
49 seconds
Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling
Hannah Ann Sluss Celebrates Fiancé Jake Funk's Signing with Baltimore Ravens
51 seconds
Hannah Ann Sluss Celebrates Fiancé Jake Funk's Signing with Baltimore Ravens
End of Pandemic-Era Support Programs: Impact and Implications
1 min
End of Pandemic-Era Support Programs: Impact and Implications
Xi Jinping Declares 'Reunification' with Taiwan Inevitable in New Year's Address
3 mins
Xi Jinping Declares 'Reunification' with Taiwan Inevitable in New Year's Address
Jerick McKinnon Rises to the Occasion in Chiefs' Wild Card Win
3 mins
Jerick McKinnon Rises to the Occasion in Chiefs' Wild Card Win
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements
4 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
11 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
33 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
35 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app