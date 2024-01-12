Nigeria for Women Project Set for Expansion, Targets Further Economic Empowerment

In an ambitious move to further economic empowerment in rural communities, the Nigerian government has announced plans to expand the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP). This initiative, in partnership with the World Bank, is designed to transform the lives of rural women by providing them with revenue-generating opportunities and improving their living conditions. The strategic expansion was unveiled during a meeting in Abuja, overseen by the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, and attended by representatives from key partners including the World Bank and UNICEF.

Commitment to Gender Empowerment

World Bank Operations Manager, Taimur Samad, reiterated the institution’s commitment to gender empowerment. He emphasized their focus on delivering impactful results at the state level while fostering collaboration at the federal level. The World Bank’s involvement in the NFWP underscores its dedication to advancing gender equality and women’s economic empowerment, aligned with its broader developmental mandate.

Securing Financial Resources

Dr Rownak Khan from UNICEF lauded the project’s success in securing financial resources for the economic empowerment of women and girls across Nigeria. He highlighted that the initiative aligns seamlessly with Sustainable Development Goal 5, which advocates for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. This perspective underscores the interconnectivity of the NFWP with global agendas on sustainable development and gender equality.

A Catalyst for Sustainable Development

With its expansion, the NFWP is expected to serve as a potent catalyst for sustainable development and gender equality in Nigeria. The project’s focus on creating economic opportunities for women, improving living standards, and fostering economic empowerment is a testament to the government’s commitment to gender equality. This expansion reflects the collective effort of the Nigerian government, the World Bank, UNICEF, and other partners to enhance women’s access to resources and support systems for entrepreneurship, thereby improving their lives and the lives of their communities.