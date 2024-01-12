en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria for Women Project Set for Expansion, Targets Further Economic Empowerment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
Nigeria for Women Project Set for Expansion, Targets Further Economic Empowerment

In an ambitious move to further economic empowerment in rural communities, the Nigerian government has announced plans to expand the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP). This initiative, in partnership with the World Bank, is designed to transform the lives of rural women by providing them with revenue-generating opportunities and improving their living conditions. The strategic expansion was unveiled during a meeting in Abuja, overseen by the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, and attended by representatives from key partners including the World Bank and UNICEF.

Commitment to Gender Empowerment

World Bank Operations Manager, Taimur Samad, reiterated the institution’s commitment to gender empowerment. He emphasized their focus on delivering impactful results at the state level while fostering collaboration at the federal level. The World Bank’s involvement in the NFWP underscores its dedication to advancing gender equality and women’s economic empowerment, aligned with its broader developmental mandate.

Securing Financial Resources

Dr Rownak Khan from UNICEF lauded the project’s success in securing financial resources for the economic empowerment of women and girls across Nigeria. He highlighted that the initiative aligns seamlessly with Sustainable Development Goal 5, which advocates for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. This perspective underscores the interconnectivity of the NFWP with global agendas on sustainable development and gender equality.

A Catalyst for Sustainable Development

With its expansion, the NFWP is expected to serve as a potent catalyst for sustainable development and gender equality in Nigeria. The project’s focus on creating economic opportunities for women, improving living standards, and fostering economic empowerment is a testament to the government’s commitment to gender equality. This expansion reflects the collective effort of the Nigerian government, the World Bank, UNICEF, and other partners to enhance women’s access to resources and support systems for entrepreneurship, thereby improving their lives and the lives of their communities.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
51 mins ago
Trade Flourishes at Lagos Ports; Nigeria Bolsters Security Amid Policy Shifts
Trade has surged at Nigeria’s bustling Lagos ports of Apapa and Tin Can Island, registering a significant 9.3% growth in the first nine months of 2023, compared to the previous year. The total trade value has reached an impressive N37.93 trillion, testament to the ports’ pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic landscape. Amidst this growth trajectory,
Trade Flourishes at Lagos Ports; Nigeria Bolsters Security Amid Policy Shifts
ISWAP Militants Sever Hands of Fishermen in Brutal Enforcement of Rules
1 hour ago
ISWAP Militants Sever Hands of Fishermen in Brutal Enforcement of Rules
Nigerian Court Awards Tricycle Rider N10 Million in Landmark Case
1 hour ago
Nigerian Court Awards Tricycle Rider N10 Million in Landmark Case
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
54 mins ago
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Unveiling the Hidden Scourge of Romance Scams: A Deep Dive into Victim Narratives
1 hour ago
Unveiling the Hidden Scourge of Romance Scams: A Deep Dive into Victim Narratives
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition
1 hour ago
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition
Latest Headlines
World News
Streetsboro Girls Basketball Team Shatters Scoring Record in Victory over Cloverleaf
2 mins
Streetsboro Girls Basketball Team Shatters Scoring Record in Victory over Cloverleaf
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
4 mins
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
5 mins
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
5 mins
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
6 mins
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
7 mins
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
8 mins
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
8 mins
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
8 mins
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app