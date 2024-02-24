Nigeria Elevates Zuru Uhola Festival to National Status, Enriching Cultural Tourism

In a move that underscores the vibrant tapestry of Nigerian culture and its potential for global tourism appeal, the Federal Government has officially endorsed the Zuru Emirate's annual Traditional Cultural Festival, Uhola, elevating it to a National Festival. This recognition, announced by the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, Mr. Folorunsho Coker, not only celebrates the festival's rich cultural heritage but also marks a significant step towards integrating Nigeria's diverse cultural expressions into the international tourism calendar.

The Uhola Festival, a cornerstone of tradition within the Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State, has long been a vibrant display of Nigeria's cultural diversity and heritage. Through a series of cultural performances, tours of historic sites, and the unique Zuru Autosports, the festival provides a window into the soul of Nigerian traditions and community life.

With the Federal Government's endorsement, the Uhola Festival is set to transcend national boundaries, inviting tourists from around the globe to experience the warmth and richness of Nigerian culture firsthand. This inclusion in the Nigerian Tourism Calendar, as well as its communication to Foreign Embassies in Nigeria, is a testament to the festival's socioeconomic value and its role in promoting cultural exchange and understanding.

Boosting Nigeria's Economy Through Tourism

The partnership between the Federal Government, the Zuru Emirate Council, and the Kebbi state government aims not only to preserve and showcase Nigeria's cultural heritage but also to leverage it as a catalyst for economic growth. By promoting the Uhola Festival globally, Nigeria anticipates a surge in international tourism that could significantly boost the local economy.

The festival's inclusion in the national tourism calendar is a strategic move to position Nigeria as a leading destination for cultural tourism, highlighting the country's commitment to celebrating its heritage while fostering economic development through increased tourist influx.