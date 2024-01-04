Nigeria Dominates New African Magazine’s 2023 List of 100 Most Influential Africans

The 2023 New African magazine list of the 100 Most Influential Africans has been released, featuring an array of remarkable figures from diverse sectors. Dominating the list are Nigeria’s own President Bola Tinubu, business magnate Aliko Dangote, football virtuoso Victor Osimhen, and Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy, among others. The list underscores the significant contributions of these individuals to both the African continent and the global stage, in areas such as leadership, innovation, excellence, and vision.

Domination of the Creative and Business Sectors

The creative sector exhibited a strong presence in the rankings, with Nigeria standing out as the country with the most representatives, especially within the creative and business sectors. The selection process striven to reflect the continent’s evolving trends, along with the challenges and opportunities that have emerged in the post-pandemic era. President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office on May 29, 2023, following a successful election, and Burna Boy, the 2021 Grammy award winner, are among the renowned Nigerians who have made the list.

Other Notable Figures

Alongside these notable Nigerians, the list also includes other distinguished Africans such as Kenya’s President William Ruto, who has been instrumental in positioning the African continent as a lead navigator in climate change debates. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, and Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, are also included in this esteemed list.

Victor Osimhen: A Rising Star

Victor Osimhen, who recently claimed the title of 2023 African Player of The Year and was voted Sportsman of The Year by PUNCH Sports Extra readers, establishes himself as a rising star in the world of football. His remarkable achievements have earned him a well-deserved spot on the list of influential Africans, affirming his potential to continue shaping the landscape of African football.

The New African Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential Africans serves as a testament to the continent’s dynamic and evolving presence on the global stage, celebrating the individuals who are pushing boundaries and inspiring change across various sectors.