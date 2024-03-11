Nigeria Customs Service: Only President Tinubu Can Decide Border Reopening, Says Comptroller-General

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, declared on Saturday that the decision to reopen Nigeria's borders rests solely with President Bola Tinubu, addressing speculations and agitations for border reopening across the country.

Exclusive Authority: Only President Tinubu Can Reopen Borders, Says Nigeria Customs Service

During an engagement session with the Kongolam border community in Katsina State, Adeniyi emphasized that consultations and deliberations were underway regarding the border closure issue. He assured that once consultations were concluded, a decision would be reached.

Economic Prosperity: Customs Service Pledges Focus on Removing Trade Obstacles

Adeniyi reiterated the Customs Service's commitment to fostering economic prosperity and facilitating free trade. He emphasized proactive measures to reduce checkpoints along border posts and enhance collaboration between Service personnel and traders.

Community Concerns: Customs Service Addresses Border Residents' Issues

Acknowledging concerns raised by border communities, particularly regarding checkpoints and border closure impacts, Adeniyi assured that operations were conducted within the ambit of the law. He emphasized the President's directive to release confiscated food items for sale in Nigerian markets.

Collaborative Efforts: Customs Service Partners with Police and Sister Agencies

Adeniyi disclosed collaborative efforts with the Police and sister agencies to address challenges hindering free trade at border areas. He stressed the importance of monitoring markets near borders to ensure food produced in Nigeria remains for domestic consumption, especially during the current food emergency.

National Emergency: Collective Action Needed to Address Food Insufficiency

Highlighting the urgency of addressing food insufficiency, Adeniyi urged collective efforts to enforce laws prohibiting food exportation. He emphasized the need to prioritize domestic food consumption and collaborative action to support the government's efforts in mitigating food scarcity.

As discussions continue and consultations progress, the Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to fostering economic growth while prioritizing national interests and food security.