Nigeria Customs Service Implements Federal Government’s 100% Duty Waiver on Gas-related Items

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the implementation of a 100 percent duty waiver on various gas-related items as directed by the Federal Government. The exemption, which forms part of the Presidential Gas for Growth Initiative, is designed to boost the investment environment in Nigeria and enhance the country’s domestic gas utilization and supply. The waiver covers processed Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), imported Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), electric vehicles, gas air conditioners, and related equipment and services.

Waiver Details and Criticism

The waiver, encompassing 41 items, mandates beneficiaries to secure a letter of support from the Special Adviser to the President on Energy to be eligible for the exemption. This move comes following the directive’s issuance by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun. The NCS has circulated this directive to all its formations and commands to expedite its implementation.

Despite this notable progress, the National President of the Nigeria Association of LPG Marketers, Oladapo Olatunbosun, has voiced criticism against the NCS. He reproached the agency for its alleged initial reluctance to enforce the directive, stressing the pivotal role such initiatives play in reducing the cost of LPG and expanding gas usage.

Implications for the Energy Sector

The successful implementation of this waiver could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s energy sector. By eliminating duties on critical gas-related items, the government seeks to encourage investment in the sector and promote wider adoption of cleaner, more efficient energy sources. This move aligns with global trends towards enhanced sustainability and reduced dependence on non-renewable energy sources. However, the onus remains on the NCS to ensure the directive’s effective execution to reap its intended benefits.